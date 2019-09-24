Preparing for the unknown
Oklahoma is readying to host Texas Tech on Saturday morning but doesn’t know for certain which quarterback the Red Raiders will primarily play. Starter Alan Bowman is out with a shoulder injury, and first-year coach Matt Wells has said he will use Jett Duffey, who started three games in 2018, and Jackson Tyner, a graduate transfer from Rice.
“I think if I had to vote, I wish you knew exactly who you were going to face,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Tuesday. “At the same token, you can’t say it’s about us and make it about your opponent.
“They’re going to have a quality guy that can run the show and some experienced guys I know to choose from, some guys that have been in battles, been on that stage, on Saturday. Maybe a little different from a guy making his first appearance or something like that. I think they probably feel pretty comfortable on where they’re at.”
Putting points on the board
In each of the past four meetings with the Red Raiders, Oklahoma has scored at least 49 points. Most memorably, the Sooners prevailed 66-59 three years ago in Lubbock, and the outcome was 51-46 in 2018.
Asked whether he enjoys shootouts, OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said: “That’s what you come to the Big 12 for. We want to put up numbers, skyrocket the scoreboard. It’s great overall competition across the board.
“As a receiver, you’re going to have your opportunity. As a running back, you’re going to have your opportunity. Quarterback, you’re for sure going to have your yards because you’re in the Big 12.”
While Texas Tech is averaging a modest 32.3 points per game, the Sooners rank second nationally with 55.7. They’re averaging 0.82 points per offensive play, significantly more than the highest end-of-season total on record in college football (0.688 by OU last year).
“We have a different offense here,” Lamb said. “Our offense is very explosive. At any point we can take the top off or break a great run. I’m very grateful for this offense I’m in and I can’t wait to do it again.”
Familiar faces on Tech sideline
Returning to Norman for Saturday’s game will be former Sooners assistant coach Kerry Cooks, who is in his first year as Texas Tech’s safeties coach.
“He’s the man that recruited me to come here to Oklahoma, gave me the opportunity,” Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley said. “He’s a cool coach, great coach. I still love him like he’s my coach. (It’s) going to be weird but great to see him for the first time in a long time, just in a different uniform.”
Wells is a native of Sallisaw who was on the Tulsa staff in 2002-06 as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. In his head-coaching career that included six years at Utah State, he is 7-0 in weeks following an open date, like Texas Tech had last week.