Rattler gets experience with future targets
Even though quarterback Spencer Rattler had never taken a snap for Oklahoma, the crowd roared when he trotted onto the field in the fourth quarter Saturday.
Rattler was highly recruited as a 5-star prospect and gained some fame as a main character in the Netflix documentary “QB1.” As if expectations weren’t already high enough for the freshman, Rattler was perfect in his first college outing, completing all four of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
After the game, OU coach was Lincoln Riley was littered with questions about Rattler, including how he prepares a freshman for a stage like that in front of 82,181 fans.
“Well first, you recruit the right one,” Riley answered. “And second, you just coach them ... you just coach them. They got to know that they are good enough, and if they don’t, again, then you didn’t get the right one. So, they got to know they are good enough, they got to have confidence in what you are doing, and then you got to trust them to let him out there and let him go play, and that’s what we did.”
All of Rattler’s passes were completed to fellow freshmen. He connected with Trejan Bridges twice, including his first career touchdown — a 9-yarder that ended all scoring. He also hit Theo Wease and Austin Stogner during his time on the field. Wease also caught a touchdown earlier in the game from backup Tanner Mordecai.
Lamb: “I like me over the guy in front of me”
Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb will always bet on himself.
Lamb broke out in the Sooners’ 70-14 win against South Dakota, catching six passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Seventy-one of those yards and the touchdown came during OU’s first scoring drive.
Lamb picked up a big chunk of yardage on an incredible 48-yard catch that had him diving behind a South Dakota defender. He also outdid one-on-one coverage in the first drive of the game for a 35-yard gain, but the catch was erased after a penalty.
“I like me over the guy in front of me,” Lamb said. “That’s pretty much it. Going into this year, I told myself that if you’re man enough to cover me one on one, then you’re man enough to get got. I feel like as a DB, if a DB has that mindset as well, they’re going to be great — it’s going to be a very competitive game.”
Every QB throws a TD
After Rattler threw his first career touchdown for the Sooners’ last points, every OU quarterback that saw the field Saturday night tallied a score.
Jalen Hurts threw for three touchdowns and 259 yards. Backup Tanner Mordecai tossed a pair of touchdowns after entering the game in the third quarter. He also recorded 114 yards on 6-of-8 passing.
“Jalen, I thought played pretty well, improved on a few things from the first week,” Riley said. “There is still a lot to get better at throughout the flow of the game. He manages things, stays composed. I thought he threw the ball well, made some really nice down-the-field throws, several that were right on target, some big-boy throws.
“I thought Tanner came in and kind of did the same thing, settled in after that first pass and was very efficient and ran the group really well. And then the puppy (Rattler) came in and did a good job, too. Spencer did a good job on a nice drive. Certainly excited we were able to play all three.”
Despite avoiding social media, Hurts keeps trending
Jalen Hurts is all over Twitter, but he’s not seeing it.
Other than reactions from a stellar OU debut against Houston in Week 1, Hurts was trending on Twitter last week because of his color choice for the spat around his feet and ankles. Week 1, Hurts wore a bright red, which fans said appeared not to match OU’s crimson in pictures online, but on Saturday, Hurts wore white spat instead. He was asked if he changed the color because of “heat” he got on social media.
“I don’t get on Twitter that much,” Hurts said. “I get on Twitter to post what I gotta post, and I get off.”
Hurts’ quote only caused even more reactions from people on Twitter. His blunt response to the question before that drew even more attention throughout social media.
When Hurts was asked if he enjoyed throwing deep, he simply responded, “I enjoy winning.”