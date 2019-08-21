Brooks ‘ready to help this team’
Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks met the media Wednesday night for the first time since news of his Title IX investigation broke over the summer. He opened with a statement that said he wouldn’t take questions related to the process.
Because OU’s policy is to suspend players until the investigation has concluded, Brooks did not participate in some of the summer workouts. He was cleared last month.
Asked whether missing workouts affected him physically when he returned, Brooks said: “I’m perfectly fine, 100%. I’m ready to help this team get to that next step.”
After a redshirt freshman season in which he rushed for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns, Brooks was voted to the preseason All-Big 12 team and is expected to have a bigger role this fall.
“I feel confident, but at the same time I’m still here just to help this team win,” he said. “That’s the goal. That’s the plan. That’s what I’m going to do.”
O-line ‘at a pretty good point’
After losing four starters from last season, the offensive line is shaping up.
“We’re starting to get some continuity,” offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said. “We’ll see where we’re at when we play Houston. I think we’re at a pretty good point, but that’s a starting point. And then it’s just improving from there.”
In addition to having Creed Humphrey at center, the Sooners also have experience in the form of R.J. Proctor, a graduate transfer from Virginia who played in 32 games over the previous three years. Proctor can play either tackle or guard.
“He’s doing good, playing a bunch of positions,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s going to be a guy we’ll move around.”
Having to replace players from a unit that won the 2018 Joe Moore Award as the nation’s top line is serving as motivation, tackle Adrian Ealy said.
“Those four guys, they really did set the path for us,” Ealy said. “Now we’re going to walk the same road they walked.”
Freshman tight end sure-handedAn intriguing option at tight end is 6-foot-6 freshman Austin Stogner, a four-star recruit who enrolled in January and has impressed coaches in practice.
“He’s a big body,” offensive assistant Shane Beamer said. “It seems like he catches everything that’s anywhere near him.
“If it’s anywhere close to him, he’s come down with it. He’s made some really unbelievable catches out there this preseason. Having a big target like that is certainly a weapon for us.”