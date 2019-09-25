Bridges’ shift to defense ‘far from a permanent move’
The Trejan Bridges-to-defense storyline is getting to be a tired subject for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.
During his news conference Monday, Riley didn’t confirm rumors that the five-star wide receiver was moving to defensive back. A few hours later, though, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Bridges worked out with his players at practice.
On Wednesday, Riley circled back to the topic.
Riley said he doesn’t make the decision to move players. In the end, it’s “because that’s what they want to do.”
“So with that being said, this has gotten way farther in the media than what it is. I’m not going to go into much detail on what it is, but it is far from a permanent move,” Riley said. “He’s a talented kid, but you know, we’ll see how it plays out.
“It hasn’t been nearly as big a story within these walls as it’s been outside of them.”
Redshirt rule revisited
Houston quarterback D’Eriq King made news this week when he announced he was going to redshirt the rest of his senior season to concentrate on the 2020 football season.
Recent eligibility rules allow players to redshirt even after playing four games in a season.
Riley said he thinks the rule is overwhelmingly positive, but added that no rule is going to be perfect.
“I don’t know, obviously, all the particulars of the situation, so I don’t want to judge it one way or another,” Riley said about King’s announcement. “A lot of times, there’s more than there is on the surface. I get that.
“I don’t know, for team sports, in general, if that’s something healthy that we want to be teaching. I know what it was intended for. It was intended for injuries. It was intended for players who weren’t playing much or players you weren’t sure if they needed it or not. I know it wasn’t intended for starters. It’s part of it. It’s kind of the bad with the good.”
Riley said the key is communication with players who consider entering the transfer portal.
One thing is certain: Everything is different compared to end-of-season discussions about transfers or in-season talks about a possible redshirt.
“You can play them early, you can play a couple (games) and save a few. You can play them late. There are so many different options and there are probably some different options that people haven’t figured out yet,” Riley said.
“They are definitely new. It’s a rule now and it’s a part of our game. We can’t duck our head in the sand and pretend that it doesn’t exist. We just try to be open about it and understand that our players are going to have questions about it and have thoughts. It’s our job to help them through the process.”
To Illinois and back
A.D. Miller was expected to be catching passes at Illinois this season.
The fifth-year senior was introduced as a graduate transfer at the Big Ten school in January, but a few months later, he was back at OU.
On Tuesday, he met with reporters for the first time since his departure and return.
“Just went to Illinois and then things didn’t work out, so bounced back here,” said Miller, who didn’t elaborate. “Talked to coach Riley and it was all cool, and now I’m back here and finishing up my last year.”
Miler said “everything was smooth” with Riley after entering the transfer portal. He called it a tough decision at the time.
“This has been home for so long. It was pretty tough ... just having that conversation was tough, know what I’m saying? The whole thing was tough. That’s that,” Miller said.
Miller has two catches for 55 yards this season, including a 40-yard reception against South Dakota.
Grant Calcaterra said Miller is adding depth to the wide receivers room.
“It’s a testament to how many dudes we have, how many weapons we have and that it doesn’t matter who is making plays at the time,” Calcaterra said. “Your opportunity is always going to come. (Miller is) the type of guy who has always been ready for his chance. It doesn’t surprise me he’s out there making plays.”
Miller entered the OU program at the same time as Riley. He has 27 game appearances (10 starts) and has 21 career catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns.
What’s it been like to have his career run parallel to Riley?
“It’s pretty amazing, just seeing what it used to be and what it is now,” Miller said “Seeing how he does things. I learn a lot just watching the coaches and all that stuff. It’s been amazing, the transitions.”
Academic Heisman
OU backup quarterback Connor McGinnis was named a 2019 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.
Past winners include OU’s Ty Darlington in 2015.