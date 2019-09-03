Receiver Rambo delivers career-best performance
After a breakout performance in the Orange Bowl in December, Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo picked up in the 2019 opener where he left off, with three catches for a career-high 105 yards Sunday against Houston.
“He’s been working hard,” fellow receiver Nick Basquine said Tuesday. “One of the question marks is the receiver group with losing Marquise (Brown).
“He’s specifically playing (Brown’s) position and for him to step up and have a big game like he did in the first game, it was really good.”
Rambo, a third-year sophomore, took a short pass from Jalen Hurts on the Sooners’ first drive of the second half and outraced the Houston secondary for a 56-yard touchdown.
“He continues to get better and gain confidence,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s certainly a threat when he catches the ball to take it the distance like he did (Sunday night). ... He’s showing to be a guy who can stretch the field for us. I’m excited about the way he played and his progress.”
Honors roll in for Hurts after Sooners debut
Hurts was selected the Big 12 offensive player of the week and newcomer of the week, and also was Maxwell Award player of the week after accounting for 508 yards and six touchdowns Sunday.
He became the first Sooner to pass for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 150 in a game, and he is the only player in Big 12 history to pass for at least 300 and rush for at least 150 and completed at least 80% of his passes.
Hurts’ 251.3 passing efficiency rating was the third-best in school history among quarterbacks who attempted at least 23 passes in a game. His 176 rushing yards were the second-most by an OU quarterback (Thomas Lott ran for 195 yards against Kansas State in 1976).
“There’s a lot of things he did well, that’s like, ‘That’s pretty impressive for a guy’s first game in this offense,’ ” Riley said. “There’s also some things that you see that you’re like, ‘You can tell it is his first game.’ He certainly did a great job, but he and I both have much higher expectations for how he will play going forward.”
Assistant Beamer lands on injury report
After fullback Jeremiah Hall scored the first touchdown Sunday, OU position coach Shane Beamer got so excited he head-butted Hall and needed stitches to close a cut on his forehead.
“He was actually on our injury report this week and we had a fun little video with the team about it,” Riley said. “So when something like that happens, you better have thick skin around here.”
Big plays highlight offense’s success
After Week 1, OU leads the nation in yards per play (11.25), yards per rush (9.6), percentage of plays resulting in 10 yards or more (45.9) and number of plays producing at least 20 yards (11), 30 yards (seven) and 40 yards (five).
Running back Pledger out with minor hand injury
While no Sooners were seriously injured Sunday, running back T.J. Pledger is sidelined after a hand injury that occurred in practice last week and required minor surgery, Riley said. Pledger, who rushed for 179 yards on 30 carries in 2018, is expected back this season.