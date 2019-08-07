Rambo on receiver corps: ‘We’re going to be good’
After a redshirt freshman campaign highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown reception in the Orange Bowl, Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo appears motivated to produce more big plays this season.
“They’re sleeping on me,” Rambo said. “All the media talks about is ‘CeeDee (Lamb) this,’ ‘CeeDee that,’ Grant (Calcaterra). We’ve (also) got some young guys and we’ve got me. We’re going to be good.”
Lamb, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season, and Calcaterra, a tight end who scored six TDs in 2018, are the Sooners’ top targets, but Rambo should be in the rotation at receiver. He showed his ability last year while totaling eight catches for 125 yards.
“I knew I could do it,” Rambo said. “I just needed time to do it.”
As a sophomore, Rambo will be expected to carry over his late-season contributions into this fall.
“He looks more mature,” Lamb said. “His body’s obviously more mature. He’s grown into himself. He knows the system better now. He’s caught on.”
First-year running backs impress early
In addition to Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks, who combined to rush for 2,003 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2018, OU also has newcomers Rhamondre Stevenson and Marcus Major joining the running back position.
Stevenson was ranked the nation’s top junior-college running back recruit by 247Sports, having rushed for 2,000 yards on 222 carries last season at Cerritos (California) College.
“Just the way he runs the ball is so smooth,” Sermon said. “He kind of reminds me of Jamaal Charles and I just like that running style a lot.”
Major, a four-star recruit out of Oklahoma City Millwood, is a freshman who rushed for 35 TDs in high school.
“He has a lot of potential,” Sermon said. “I feel like he’s going to be very good. He’s just got to keep developing. He’s doing a good job. I’ve seen him make a lot of plays out here so far and I’m excited to see him progress.”
The most veteran running back on the team, Sermon said his experience is an asset heading into his junior season.
“The game has slowed down a lot for me, just being an older guy,” he said. “I can see stuff develop and I kind of know what’s going to happen before it happens. My freshman year, stuff was still moving a little bit fast for me. There’s definitely a big difference.”
Proctor reunites with McNeill at OU
When offensive lineman R.J. Proctor was a freshman at Virginia, the Cavaliers’ defensive line coach was Ruffin McNeill, who now coaches outside linebackers at OU.
“Even after he left, we were still quoting coach Ruff,” Proctor said. “Coach Ruff has so many quotable quotes, you wouldn’t believe. He’s definitely an old-timer. He has a lot of knowledge. It was just good (playing) underneath the man.”