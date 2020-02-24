Oklahoma junior outfielder Tanner Tredaway has been named the Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Tredaway hit .500 (12-for-24) with eight extra base hits and led the Sooners to a 5-1 record last week. He tallied six RBIs, seven runs, three doubles, three triples and hit his first two home runs at OU.
He doubled and scored the winning run in the eighth inning of the Sooners’ win on Saturday. All four of Tredaway’s hits in the Friday doubleheader went for extra bases. He accounted for three of OU's four runs in the second game on Friday, scoring the first run and then hitting a two-run home run to give the Sooners a 4-1 lead.
The 15th-ranked Sooners (7-2) travel to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic this weekend. OU plays Arkansas at 3 p.m. Friday, Missouri at 11 a.m. Saturday and LSU at 11 a.m. Sunday.