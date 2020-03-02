After pitching the seventh no-hitter in Oklahoma baseball history on Sunday, junior Dane Acker has been named the Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week.
Acker won a 1-0 pitcher’s duel over No. 14 LSU in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. He struck out a season-high 11, walked just one and allowed only four baserunners. His feat was OU’s first individual nine-inning no-hitter since Jim Huslig against Old Dominion in 1989.
The accomplishment was the 11th individual no-hitter in Big 12 history and first since 2017, and the first time the LSU program has been no-hit in a nine-inning game in recorded history.
The 11th-ranked Sooners (9-3) are at home for five games this week, beginning Tuesday against No. 21 Dallas Baptist. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.