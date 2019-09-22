Oklahoma tennis player Mason Beiler picked up four wins over ranked opponents on his way to a fifth-place finish at the Battle in the Bay, which wrapped up Sunday in San Francisco.
After starting with a loss, Beiler made a run to the consolation finals. He defeated San Francisco's Paul Giraud 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 16 and TCU's Luc Fomba 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
The sophomore claimed a 6-3, 7-5 semifinal victory over Gui Osorio of San Diego, then defeated Parker Wynn of Texas Tech 6-3, 6-4 in the consolation finals.
Beiler also paired with Stanford's William Genesen to reach the doubles semifinals.
The Sooners are home next week for the Norman Futures 25K at the Headington Family Tennis Center.