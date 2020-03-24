Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 8 second team.
Doolittle finished fourth in the Big 12 Conference in both points (15.8 per game) and rebounds (8.9). He also averaged 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals, and shot 44.1% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.
Leading the Sooners a third-place finish in the Big 12, Doolittle produced 10 double-doubles and led the Big 12 in 20-point double-doubles (four).
He became the 47th Oklahoma player to score 1,000 career points, reaching the milestone on Feb. 1 against Oklahoma State. With 1,188 career points, Doolittle ranks 31st in program history.
Boasting 790 career rebounds, Doolittle is just the 15th player in OU history to total at least 1,000 points and 700 rebounds in a career with the Sooners.
Following the regular season, Doolittle was recognized by league coaches as an All-Big 12 first-team selection.