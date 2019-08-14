Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is the fourth-most popular college football player on social media by measure of average engagements, according to a report from athlete marketing platform opendorse.
Opendorse, which was founded by former Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, helps over 7,500 athletes share content from partners on social media. The company works with brands like Tide, FedEx and Wendys.
Hurts ranks first in average engagements on Twitter in all of college football but is not in the top-25 on Instagram.
Hurts, who has nearly 200,000 Twitter followers, played three seasons at Alabama before transferring to OU in January.
The top three are: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.
Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb ranks fifth in all of college football by measure of average engagements.
The Sooners join Ohio State and Alabama as the only programs with at least two players in the top 10.
OU linebacker Kenneth Murray ranks 11th in all of college football and third among defensive players.