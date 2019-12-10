NORMAN -- Oklahoma soccer player Kaylee Dao was recognized as the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.
The conference recognizes one student-athlete in each of its sports in a vote from head coaches.
Dao, a fifth-year senior who is working toward a master’s degree in human relations, boasts a 4.0 GPA.
Dao's season was highlighted by her first career hat trick in a 3-2 victory over Kansas State on Oct. 3. She started all 20 games for the Sooners, recording a career-high 13 goals with five game winners. Dao had the golden goal in all four of OU's overtime victories.
She finished her career third in OU history with 29 goals and second with 11 game winners.
The Tulsa native recently was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American and was a four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection. She was named a Senior CLASS Award first-team honoree after being named the first Senior CLASS Award Finalist in program history. Dao is a four-time All-Big 12 selection and two-time All-Region honoree.