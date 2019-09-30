Oklahoma's Keyton Kinley is the Big 12 defensive player of the week, the conference announced Monday.
Kinley anchored an OU defense that led the Big 12 in digs during the first week of conference play. The libero registered 41 digs across two matches to average 5.86 digs per set, both league highs.
Against TCU, Kinley had a match-high 17 digs. She followed that performance up with 24 digs at West Virginia.
Kinley paces the conference in total digs (248) and digs per set (5.39) this season.
This is the fourth Big 12 weekly honor of Kinley’s career. The junior was named Defensive Player of the Week three times in 2018 en route to Libero of the Year accolades.