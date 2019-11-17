Oklahoma's Ana Llanusa was named to the Preseason WNIT All-Tournament team for her efforts in the Sooners' run to the semifinals.
Llanusa averaged 22.3 points in OU's three games, including a 30-point showing in Thursday's 96-90 loss to Missouri State. She also averaged 5.0 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.
In Sunday's WNIT finals, No. 7 Oregon State defeated Missouri State 80-69.
The Sooners are back in action at 11 a.m. Wednesday to host Stephen F. Austin on Field Trip Day at Lloyd Noble Center.