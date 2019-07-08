Oklahoma football’s “Meet the Sooners Day” will take place from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at Memorial Stadium, the school announced in a media release Monday afternoon.
The annual preseason event offers fans an opportunity to meet and interact with Sooners players and coaches at the beginning of fall training. As in years past, “Meet the Sooners Day” will be open to children aged 14 years and younger. Those children, allowed to be accompanied by one adult, will have access to an autograph session beginning at 1:30 p.m.; the session will open for Sooner Jr. Kids Club members at 1 p.m.
Adults are not permitted to seek autographs from players or coaches.
In addition to the autograph session, 2019’s “Meet the Sooners Day” will feature the Sooner Schooner and presenting sponsor Kona Ice will be on hand serving shaved ice from noon-3 p.m. Parking will be available at the nearby Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility and the campus surface lots east of Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma’s newly renovated team store, The Sooner Shop, will be open for the entirety of the event, as will the Sooner ticket office.