Oklahoma senior Maggie Nichols was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the sixth time this season, the conference announced Monday. The Little Canada, Minn., native now has 25 career honors and 16 Gymnast of the Week honors.
Nichols shined on Senior Night, sweeping the event titles against No. 5 Michigan. In a battle featuring four of the nation's 12-best all-around competitors, Nichols was the standout as she tallied a 39.850, now the second-best score in NCAA this season and second only to herself. Nichols owns the top three all-around scores and is the only gymnast with four scores of 39.800 or higher this season.
The senior earned her 22nd perfect 10 with a perfect mark on vault. It was her fourth of the year on the event and fifth total of the season. Nichols also took home the event title on bars, beam and floor, all with marks of 9.95. With her 39.850 all-around score, Nichols is now ranked No. 1 in the nation in the all-around and first on vault as well.