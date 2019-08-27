Goalkeeper Nikki Panas was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after helping lead the Oklahoma soccer team to a victory at Arkansas, the conference announced Tuesday.
A transfer from Arizona State, Panas was instrumental in the Sooners’ double-overtime road victory on Sunday night. In her first appearance in the Crimson and Cream, Panas recorded a pair of saves and made multiple clutch plays to keep the Razorbacks off the board.
The junior played all 105 minutes in goal as the two teams went into double overtime, locked in a scoreless draw. Thanks to a golden goal from senior Kaylee Dao, Panas earned her first win and first clean sheet of the year as the Sooners improved to 2-0.