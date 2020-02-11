The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Oklahoma sophomore guard Taylor Robertson is one of the top 10 candidates for the 2020 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.
Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top shooting guard in women's NCAA Division I college basketball.
Robertson is averaging a team-high 20.1 points per game and a nation-leading 4.78 3-pointers per game. The sharpshooter has knocked down 110 triples to rank second in OU single-season history as well as to become the first Big 12 player to hit 100 or more in back-to-back seasons. Robertson is within striking distance of both the OU (115) and Big 12 (123) single-season treys records.