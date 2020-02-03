Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson and TCU’s Lauren Heard shared Big 12 Conference women’s basketball player of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Robertson averaged 21 points and shot 55.6% from the field in contests against Texas and Kansas last week. She scored 25 second-half points as OU collected an overtime win at Kansas on Sunday. Robertson matched a career-high 31 points in the victory.
Heard averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds, as the Horned Frogs picked up wins at Oklahoma State and against K-State.