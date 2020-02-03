University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Taylor Robertson

 shevaun williams

Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson and TCU’s Lauren Heard shared Big 12 Conference women’s basketball player of the week, the league announced on Monday.

Robertson averaged 21 points and shot 55.6% from the field in contests against Texas and Kansas last week. She scored 25 second-half points as OU collected an overtime win at Kansas on Sunday. Robertson matched a career-high 31 points in the victory.

Heard averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds, as the Horned Frogs picked up wins at Oklahoma State and against K-State.

