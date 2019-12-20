Reports indicate that Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma’s starting strong safety for all 13 games this season, has broken his collarbone and will not play in the Peach Bowl against LSU.
The injury was first reported by TheFootball
Brainiacs.com and confirmed by SoonerScoop.com.
It would be a huge loss for OU. Turner-Yell has 75 tackles, which ranks second on the team behind linebacker Kenneth Murray. It’s likely that sophomore Justin Broiles will take Turner-Yell’s place in the secondary.
The Sooners already were expected to be without defensive end Ronnie Perkins, who reportedly has been suspended.