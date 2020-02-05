Reggie Grimes II proved the wait was worth it on Wednesday morning.
The outside linebacker from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood High School was expected to sign with the Sooners during December’s signing period. Instead, he chose to wait for February but didn’t waver from his decision.
Oklahoma received Grimes’ paperwork, which sparked Lincoln Riley to use social media to announce the news. Grimes officially is the 22nd member of Oklahoma’s 2020 signing class.
Grimes (6-4, 240 pounds) is a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 142nd overall prospect and considered the fifth-best in the state of Tennessee.
Grimes had 51 stops including 19 tackles for loss last season. He tallied 11 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.
What stood out about Oklahoma?
They know how to work," Grimes told The Tennessean. "Everything is earned. You earn playing time.
"That's what I've been taught since I started playing football."
Reggie Grimes, the new OU player’s father, played college football at Alabama and logged eight games with the New England Patriots in the 2000 season.
Twitter: @iamreggiegrimes
Photo by WADE PAYNE/For The Tennessean
QB Chandler Morris
Height/Weight: 5-11, 178 pounds Hometown/School: Dallas, Texas (Highland Park) Star rating: 3 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: Is the son of former TU assistant Chad Morris and is the first QB commitment of the 2020 class. Signed: Jan. 2, 2020
Twitter handle: @Chandleram4
Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News
CB Kendall Dennis
Height/Weight: 6-0, 174 pounds Hometown/School: Kathleen (Lakeland, Fla.) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Dennis was the last player on the 2020 recruiting class to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday. Immediate impact: The Sooners only have three scholarship cornerbacks entering the Peach Bowl, which opens the door for all newcomers to earn playing time.
Twitter: @theycravekd
DT Josh Ellison
Height/Weight: 6-3, 295 pounds Hometown/School: College Station, Texas (College Station, Texas) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: Made his decision just 48 hours before the early signing period started. He’s considered the nation’s No. 2 juco defensive lineman behind fellow OU signee Perrion Winfrey. Immediate impact: Ellison had 29 stops and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2019. He could be depended on early, especially with his junior college experience.
Twitter: @ellisonjoshua5
COURTESY/Blinn Community College
LB Shane Whitter
Height/Weight: 6-1, 222 pounds Hometown/School: Burlington, N.C. (Walter M. Williams) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: At one point an in-state Wake Forest commit, Whitter flipped to OU in late November. He had more than 130 tackles and eight touchdowns as a senior. Immediate impact: Whitter’s speed made him an impact player on offense in high school, but he could be even more dangerous in Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” setup.
Twitter: @shane_whitter
COURTESY/Williams High School
WR Marvin Mims
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 pounds Hometown/School: Frisco, Texas (Lone Star) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: A flip from Stanford, Mims is the all-time leader in career receiving yards in Texas high school football history (5,485 yards). He also set the single-season national record for receiving yards with 2,629 in 2019. Immediate impact: Oklahoma will be looking to likely replace CeeDee Lamb as well as Lee Morris and Nick Basquine. There will be opportunities to break onto the depth chart for Mims.
Twitter: @marvindmims
DE Noah Arinze
Height/Weight: 6-5, 240 pounds Hometown/School: Webster Groves, Missouri (Webster Groves High School) Star rating: 3 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: After early official visits to Arizona State and Minnesota, Arinze felt at home following multiple unofficial visits and an official visit on opening weekend. He committed to OU the next weekend. Immediate impact: There is room for growth on his frame, which is ideal for a pass rusher similar to Ronnie Perkins, another St. Louis-area defender for the Sooners. Verbal commitment: Sept. 6, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter handle: @ArinzeNoah
Tulsa World File photo
OL Anton Harrison
Height/Weight: 6-5, 310 pounds Hometown/school: Washington D.C. (Archbishop Carroll High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports), 4 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Harrison decided on Oklahoma just two days after visiting Norman for the season-opening victory over Houston. OU beat out Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State for Harrison. Immediate impact: Harrison’s athleticism and length gives him a good foundation for his career and added months under strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie should pay off.
Twitter handle: @Ayee_Tonn
COURTESY
TE Jalin Conyers
Height/Weight: 6-4, 220 pounds Hometown/school: Gruver, Texas (Gruver High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Conyers’ hometown has a population of less than 1,200 and in the northern part of the Texas panhandle. He’s a two-sport star with basketball also being a favorite of his. Immediate impact: Tight ends continue to be important in Lincoln Riley’s system (Mark Andrews, Grant Calcaterra, Austin Stogner) which could open an early door for Conyers.
Twitter: @J_Conyers_2020
COURTESY/Gruver High School
DB Bryson Washington
Height/Weight: 6-2, 196 pounds Hometown/School: Houston (C.E. King HS) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Washington chose the Sooners on Independence Day over Texas, Auburn, Alabama and Baylor. Immediate impact: True freshmen have every opportunity to get on the field under Alex Grinch and given OU’s depth issues in the secondary, Washington will get a strong look.
Twitter: @ChasingDream8
Photo by KIRK SIDES/Houston Chronicle
LB Brynden Walker
Height/Weight: 6-3, 245 pounds Hometown/School: Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: The one-time Oklahoma State commit who flipped to OU over the summer is the son of former LSU cornerback Denard Walker. Immediate impact: It will be interesting to see how Alex Grinch chooses to use Walker in the Sooners’ defensive scheme.
Twitter: @brynden_walker
DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
DT Perrion Winfrey
Height/Weight: 6-4, 306 pounds Hometown/School: Maywood, Illinois, Iowa (Iowa Western Community College) Star rating: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247 Sports) Fast fact: Widely considered the nation’s top junior college defensive lineman, Winfrey finished with 28 stops including 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2019. Immediate impact: OU’s defensive linemen will be hit with heavy graduation losses and Winfrey will be expected to jump right in and contribute. Verbal commitment: June 12, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter: @perrionwin
Photo via Daily Herald Media Group
RB Seth McGowan
Height/Weight: 6-0, 215 pounds Hometown/School: Mesquite, Texas (Poteet High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: McGowan grew up in a family of OU fans and, at the time of his verbal commitment, he held 27 scholarship offers. Immediate impact: Oklahoma’s running back room has always been deep and in each season of the Lincoln Riley era, that’s been important due to injuries and production. Young players often get opportunities.
Twitter: @Sjmcg_28
Photo by JOHN F. RHODES/For the Dallas Morning News
WR Brian Darby
Height/Weight: 6-0, 192 pounds Hometown/School: College Station, Texas (A&M Consolidated High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports and Rivals) Fast fact: Darby was recruited by outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons and chose OU over Arizona and Kansas State. Immediate impact: Darby’s versatility will be a plus for Lincoln Riley. Look for him to get an early look on special teams.
Twitter: @swaggyb24
Photo via the Bryan-College Station Eagle
OT Noah Nelson
Height/Weight: 6-8, 295 pounds Hometown/School: Gilbert, Arizona (Williams Field High School) Star rating: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: Nelson’s addition continues a pipeline to the state of Arizona. Former OU players under the Lincoln Riley regime include Mark Andrews and Spencer Rattler. Immediate impact: Like the four other offensive lineman from high school in the 2020 recruiting class, it’ll be important to use the first season to get physically and mentally prepared for the college game.
Twitter handle: @NoahNelson70
OT Nate Anderson
Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 pounds Hometown/School: Frisco, Texas (Reedy High School) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports), 4 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: Anderson had a whirlwind recruitment last summer. He met Bill Bedenbaugh on a Thursday, visited and was offered on a Saturday and committed last May 6. Immediate impact: A converted defensive end, he has the athleticism to match Bedenbaugh’s coaching style. Like nearly all true freshmen on the offensive line, it will be hard to earn early playing time.
Twitter: @ndatexas
NATHAN HUNSINGER/Dallas Morning News
FB Michael Henderson
Height/Weight: 6-3, 230 pounds Hometown/School: Irving, Texas (Ranchview HS) Star rating: 4 stars (247Sports), 3 stars (Rivals) Fast fact: The Sooners, who offered him first, beat out rival Texas along with Florida, Nebraska and Texas A&M for Henderson. Immediate impact: Henderson played quarterback in high school, but has the build to play linebacker or H-back at OU.
Twitter: @nolimitmikey7
WR Trevon West
Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 pounds Hometown/School: Arlington, Texas (Lamar High School) Star rating: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals) Fast fact: West finished his senior season with 50 receptions for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns at Arlington Lamar. Immediate impact: Oklahoma played four true freshmen at the wide receiver/tight end position in 2018 and, if West can prove to contribute, he could draw early playing time.
Twitter: @TrevonWest19
BRANDON WADE/Special contributor to the Dallas Morning News
ATH Davon Graham
Height/Weight: 6-0, 178 pounds Hometown/School: Fort Worth, Texas (Keller Central High School) Star rating: 4 stars (Rivals), 3 stars (247Sports) Fast fact: Graham, who played wide receiver and cornerback for Keller this season, also drew interest from LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Immediate impact: Graham’s athleticism will allow coaches to put him in the position to be successful early. Verbal commitment: Feb. 5, 2019 via Twitter
Twitter: @davongraham5
JAE S. LEE/Dallas Morning News
CB Justin Harrington
Height/Weight: 6-3, 197 pounds Hometown/School: Raleigh, N.C. (Southeast Raleigh/Bakersfield College) Star rating: 4 stars 247Sports, 3 stars Rivals In two seasons at Bakersfield, Harrington ended with 97 tackles, seven interceptions and two tackles for loss. He chose OU over Houston and Iowa State. Fast fact:
Harrington’s physical dimensions fit what Alex Grinch looks for in defensive backs — long and rangy. Immediate impact:
OT A.J. Parks
Height/Weight: 6-5, 320 pounds Hometown/School: Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) Star rating: 4 stars 247Sports, 4 stars Rivals Fast fact: Park, who chose OU over Alabama and North Carolina, said OU was a good fit in part because of recent success it’s had in the NFL Draft with offensive linemen.
Immediate impact: One year of seasoning as a redshirt would pay dividends in the 2021 season and beyond.
CB Joshua Eaton (committed, not signed)
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 pounds Hometown/School: Aldine, Texas (MacArthur HS) Star rating: 4 stars 247Sports, 4 stars Rivals Fast fact: A one-time Texas commit, he took an official visit to OU in September and decommitted from the Longhorns in November. He was offered by multiple schools including Alabama, LSU and Oregon. Immediate impact: There’s been playing time available for young players in the secondary (like true freshman Jaden Davis this season) which could mean an immediate opportunity for Eaton.
Twitter: @JoshuaEaton_1
