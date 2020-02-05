Oklahoma added two defensive players -- including the highest-overall player of its 2020 recruiting class -- Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Reggie Grimes II, listed by OU as an outside linebacker, is considered the nation’s No. 31 recruit by ESPN. He is joined by cornerback Joshua Eaton, another four-star recruit, to bring the Sooners’ total to 23 signees.
"We're very excited to add Josh and Reggie to an already outstanding group of signees," OU coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. "They're two very talented defensive players. We can't wait for them to join 'Speed D' and our championship program."
Grimes, who played at Antioch (Tennessee) Ravenwood High School, was expected to sign with the Sooners in December. Instead, he chose to wait for February but didn’t waver from his decision.
Grimes (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) told The Tennessean newspaper that South Carolina tried to make a recruiting pitch in January, but he declined.
Grimes had 51 stops, including 19 tackles for loss, last season. He recorded 11 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery and scored two defensive touchdowns.
What stood out about OU?
"They know how to work," Grimes told The Tennessean. "Everything is earned. You earn playing time.
"That's what I've been taught since I started playing football."
Reggie Grimes, the player’s father, played college football at Alabama and saw action in eight games with the New England Patriots in the 2000 season.
Eaton committed to the Sooners in the evening hours of Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period.
He didn’t sign with OU until a ceremony Wednesday at Aldine MacArthur High School in Houston.
Eaton is a one-time Texas commit but after taking a September visit to OU, he stepped away from his pledge two months later. His offer sheet also included Alabama, LSU and Oregon.
Ten of the Sooners’ 23-man recruiting class already are attending classes on campus and will take part in spring practice.
They are defensive linemen Joshua Ellison and Perrion Winfrey (both junior college transfers), athletes Davon Graham II and Mikey Henderson, running back Seth McGowan, receiver Marvin Mims, offensive linemen Noah Nelson and Andrew Raym, defensive back Bryson Washington and linebacker Shane Whitter.