Oklahoma’s softball program has named several familiar faces to its coaching staff, Patty Gasso announced on Wednesday.
Paige Parker joins the team as a volunteer assistant, Kelsey Arnold is a graduate assistant and Sydney Romero, Falepolima Aviu and Shay Knighten will serve as student assistants this season.
The five coaches were all members of the OU teams that won back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017.
Oklahoma will play eight games at home this fall beginning with the annual Fall Festival Tournament on Oct. 4-5. Tickets for all games will be sold at the game and all seating is general admission.
Ticket sales are cash only and are $8 for general admission and $5 for youth and senior citizens.
Fall schedule
Oct. 4-Trinity Valley CC, 4:45 p.m.
Oct. 4-Seward CC, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5-Seminole State, 4:45 p.m.
Oct. 5-Connors State, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16-North Texas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24-Crowder College, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29-North Central Texas College, 6 p.m.
Nov. 1-UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m.