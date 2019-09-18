OU SUPER REGIONAL NCAA SOFTBALL

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso slaps hands with Oklahoma's Grace Green (21) as she runs home after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of the second softball game in the Norman Super Regional between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Northwestern in Norman, Okla., Saturday, May 25, 2019. Oklahoma won 8-0 to send them to the Women's College World Series. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma’s softball program has named several familiar faces to its coaching staff, Patty Gasso announced on Wednesday.

Paige Parker joins the team as a volunteer assistant, Kelsey Arnold is a graduate assistant and Sydney Romero, Falepolima Aviu and Shay Knighten will serve as student assistants this season.

The five coaches were all members of the OU teams that won back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017.

Oklahoma will play eight games at home this fall beginning with the annual Fall Festival Tournament on Oct. 4-5. Tickets for all games will be sold at the game and all seating is general admission.

Ticket sales are cash only and are $8 for general admission and $5 for youth and senior citizens.

Fall schedule

Oct. 4-Trinity Valley CC, 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 4-Seward CC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5-Seminole State, 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 5-Connors State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16-North Texas, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24-Crowder College, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29-North Central Texas College, 6 p.m.

Nov. 1-UT-Arlington, 6:30 p.m.

