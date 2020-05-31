Kelli Braitsch recently watched young girls play softball near her Broken Arrow home.
The dirt always brings back cherished memories for the former Oklahoma All-American shortstop. She developed friendships with teammates, learned life lessons from coach Patty Gasso and won a national championship in the 2000 season.
OU’s goal of playing in this year’s Women’s College World Series came to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The best-of-3 series to determine a champion would have started on Monday, and the Sooners were aiming for a fourth appearance in five seasons.
The cancellation of a season hurt an OU team chasing a fifth national title. That championship journey began two decades earlier when the Sooners captured the 2000 title, which was the first women’s national crown in school history.
Gasso was in her fifth season as the Sooners’ coach when the program debuted in college softball’s biggest event. The sport was dominated by west-coast teams at the turn of the century and the general thought was that OU was simply happy just to play in the WCWS in Oklahoma City.
“The expectation was almost zero because we had never been there before,” Gasso said. “And when you have a team that was gritty and just blue collar … they were fearless.”
“The beauty of having a team that doesn’t know any better is they don’t know any better,” the coach added. “So they’re not going in afraid. They just went in and they played their game. And we were behind in many games. They didn’t panic. They didn’t stress. They were so poised and that team just loved challenges. They loved competition.”
The Sooners rallied from a slow start to beat Cal 2-1. After beating Southern Miss 3-1, OU captured a 1-0 victory over Arizona in the semifinal game thanks to Lisa Carey’s solo homer and left-handed pitcher Jennifer Stewart’s shutout performance.
All was left was a title contest against UCLA.
“One of my favorite moments of all the college softball that we played was coming down onto the field before the championship game,” Braitsch said. “I kind of heard something and wondered what they were chanting. As we got closer to the field, we realized that basically everyone in the stadium except for the UCLA fans was chanting for you.”
The WCWS is held at a neutral site, but the home-field advantage was strongly felt by the crimson-and-cream crowd.
The Sooners grabbed an early 2-0 lead after another Carey home run. Stewart was strong in the circle again and the 3-1 championship victory was claimed after a UCLA baserunner left the base after the pitcher had the ball. It was an automatic out and Oklahoma was crowned college softball’s top team.
“The way it ended by a player leaving a bag … she tried to steal third, but the ball was already in the circle,” Gasso said. “That was the final out of the game. I wasn’t even looking, I was looking down. And when I looked up, I saw gloves flying in the air. And I missed the whole (thing).”
That Oklahoma team – filled with key players like Braitsch from their home state – won a school-record 66 games that season. It set a foundation that’s included three more NCAA titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and 13 WCWS appearances over the past two decades.
“When you see the Team USA girls, they always say it’s so great to wear the USA across your chest,” Braitsch said. “It was phenomenal because we were representing the same thing with the Oklahoma girls.”
Gasso’s impact on Braitsch has been long lasting. Now a Tulsa police officer, she chuckled when speaking about the etiquette class that the coach made the players take while a part of the program. Importance was placed on dressing for success.
“It was not only on the field, but off the field,” Braitsch said. “She 1,000 percent grooms you to not only be an elite athlete, but an elite human.
“She just demanded excellence. No matter what you were doing, you wanted to buy into their program and buy into what she is saying. I mean, I don’t get on an airplane now without looking presentable because that’s what we did. I feel like even now, I felt like I would get in trouble if I wasn’t wearing something business casual.”
There remains a plan for the team to be recognized during this year’s Bedlam football game, but it’s not guaranteed due to the pandemic.
“I’m really hoping that we can see everybody,” Braitsch said. “These are my ‘sisters from a different mister.’ I’m really excited. I hope we get to go and have a good time.”