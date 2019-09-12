NORMAN - Oklahoma has announced it has received a $1.25 million gift from an anonymous donor toward the planned construction of a new softball stadium.
The donation brings the pledged total to $4.1 million from around 100 donors. The $25 million project currently doesn't have a construction schedule.
The donor is a long-time Sooner Club member who lives in the Oklahoma City area. The gift is part of the Softball Foundational Donor Program, which links donors with one of the nine on-field positions. The school hopes that it will fund about half of the project's cost.
"We are so grateful for this gift, not only because of the sacrifice it represents, but because of its foundational nature that helps us move closer to our goal," said athletics director Joe Castiglione said. "A gift of this kind is paramount to our momentum and we are very appreciative."
When completed, the new facility will be located on the northeast corner of Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. It will house all team facilities, including a 3,000-seat stadium.
OU's softball program has won four national championships, made 13 appearances in the Women's College World Series and captured the last eight Big 12 championships.
"For everyone associated with this program, a gift of this kind demonstrates a belief in what we're doing and a desire to help us maintain and exceed this level of achievement," she said. "As someone who has invested 25 years in this program, my gratitude is on a very personal level. This means a lot to me and to everyone associated with our program."
The Oklahoma athletics department has now received 33 gifts of $1 million or more. All have come during Castiglione's tenure, which began in 1998.