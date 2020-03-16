Patty Gasso chuckled at the question.
How long has it been since the Oklahoma coach has gone through the spring without softball dominating her life?
“For 35 years, I’ve not had a spring break,” the OU coach said during a Monday teleconference. “A lot of coaches … have the same sentiment. And I don’t even know what to do, to be honest.
“I still want to write a lineup. I still want to create a practice plan. Because I love what I do so much.”
Gasso understands exactly why the NCAA and Big 12 decided to cancel all spring competition. The gravity of the COVID-19 situation is extreme and safety takes precedence over everything else.
“A doctor probably couldn’t come here and tell you how to run a first-and-third play,” Gasso said. “And I certainly couldn’t tell you the enormous issue that this coronavirus is. … This would never have been canceled if there wasn’t extreme concern over the health of people.”
Gasso met with her team shortly after Thursday’s decision to sever the season. The meeting was thorough, including expectations about what to expect academically.
While it was a shock, no tears were shed by the players. They absorbed the news well and after going through all the details, Gasso told her team to go home.
“Life is real. We need to get these guys home with their families and let them be with their loved ones during this time of uncertainty,” Gasso said.
The main question came from the three seniors — Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes and Shannon Saile. They wanted to know if they would get their eligibility back from the lost season. All three currently plan to return to campus, Gasso said.
There were plans for Juarez and Mendes to petition for a medical redshirt and they had a good chance to be awarded one. Saile may benefit if the NCAA allows an extra year of eligibility.
There are plenty of unknowns. The rosters across the country could look extremely different if seniors are able to return and an incoming recruiting class is welcome to campus. How will limits look? And what will the transfer portal look like with seniors returning?
“There’s a lot of situations that are going to be happening depending on how this is going to go,” Gasso said. “So one way or the other, there is going to be a lot of change. And it’ll be probably, a lot of it’s going to be good. A lot of it’s going to be very tough to deal with.”
OU was No. 6 in last week’s softball polls. The Sooners were young this season and will end with a 20-4 record. The final game was a 3-2 victory over Missouri State in extra innings.
Oklahoma had four losses in its first 17 games this season. Last year, it wasn’t until Game 60 that the Sooners were tagged with their fourth defeat.
“I think people were a little panicked, like, ‘Oh boy, Sooners, you’re in trouble.’ This team didn’t listen, they just kept fighting and they kept working,” Gasso said. “And I was really pleased with that. And the last game we played was a walk-off win by Lynnsie Elam. So we kind of walked away with a little bit of momentum, and there’s nothing better than walking off a game in extra innings and that’s what they did.”
Gasso will be looking for things to do this spring. She teased that she’s not going to go out and read 100 books. Plus there are grandkids to spoil.
Her youngest son DJ completed his graduate coaching work at OU when the season was done.
“(With) DJ leaving, I want to spend quality time with him, the grandkids, just us as a family as a whole because it’s very rare that we’re all together as a whole,” Gasso said.