NORMAN — Giselle Juarez has only been on Oklahoma’s campus for 13 months, but she has made her presence felt on the tradition-rich softball program.
The pitcher’s dominance after transferring from Arizona State helped the Sooners reach the Women’s College World Series, where OU ended as the national runner-up to UCLA last season.
The whirlwind will end during her senior season, which begins Thursday against Nevada in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
“Last year, I wouldn’t say I felt like a freshman, but it kind of had that feeling because I was somewhere new,” the left-hander said. “This year, I’m a senior and I think, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m almost done at OU.’
“I wish I had another two more years here because my experience here has been amazing.”
Catcher Lynnsie Elam smiled when asked about the relationship she has forged with Juarez.
“We got close very quickly last year. I felt like I’d caught her my whole life, but we had just met in January (of 2019),” Elam said. “It’s only gotten better. We’ve only gotten closer. I feel like I know her on and off the field like the back of my hand.”
Juarez was 28-4 with a 1.39 ERA. She had 269 strikeouts in 186⅓ innings and opponents only hit .151 against her.
Asked what part of her game she wanted to improve upon, Juarez took a big-picture approach.
“My word for my year is embracing,” Juarez said. “It’s my last year. I want to go out with a bang. I know a lot of seniors say that, but for me it’s embracing the moment. It’s just enjoying my teammates, enjoying the grind and enjoying every single moment that I’m on the field.
“It’s enjoying the game. I don’t know what’s going to happen after this softball-wise, so why not embrace everything that I can? I even tell the freshmen that: Embrace your freshman year and everything you possibly can because it will go by so fast.”
Juarez is a veteran on a roster that includes nine newcomers, including three freshman pitchers — Macy McAdoo, Olivia Rains and Alanna Thiede. Joining Juarez from last season is senior Shannon Saile and redshirt freshman Brooke Vestal.
OU coach Patty Gasso said pitching will be by committee while she slowing brings the new pitchers along slowly.
“It’s however we can feed them, get them comfortable and get them learning,” Gasso said. “To count so much on four pitchers that’s never thrown a pitch in college, we don’t want to do it in a way that will crush their mindsets. It’s easing everybody in and challenging them in certain situations.”
Season openers still bring out the excitement in Juarez, she said. It has been that way since her youth and high-school softball days.
It’ll be that way when the first pitch is thrown against Nevada on Thursday.
“It’s exciting to play with your best friends on the field on your first day,” Juarez said. “That’s what makes it exciting for me.”