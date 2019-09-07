NORMAN — The biggest takeaway from Saturday night’s Oklahoma-South Dakota game wasn’t the $575,000 check paid to the visitors after the Sooners’ 70-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Plenty of OU players got their uniforms dirty — as expected — in the blowout win over the FCS school on a steamy night.
It was a great showing for newcomers like quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, running back Rhamondrae Stevenson as well as wide receivers Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease. The offensive line got important repetitions and the defense pulled away three turnovers.
“This game will pay dividends down the line because you get a chance to play so many guys and see where they are at,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “It helps them to learn and grow and get that first one out of the way.”
There were some good parts from older players. Sophomore Brendan Radley-HIles was the defensive star with two takeaways including a fumble recovery and a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts had another workmanlike effort at quarterback through a little more than a half’s worth of playing time.
Riley on Radley-Hiles: “It’s great to see him finish plays. To get those opportunities to finish those was a big deal. Hopefully it can be a springboard for him and a lot of guys who did a lot of good things.”
The Sooners finished with three takeaways one week after beating Houston without forcing a turnover. Cornerback Jaden Davis had a fourth-quarter interception.
“(Three turnovers) is really good,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Obviously it was my frustration a week ago. I didn’t hide it. That has to continue for us to play the type of defense we want to play around here. You get one and see how it stalls the drive and how it gets the ball back to the offense. You hope it becomes infectious.”
Hurts kept his name in the Heisman Trophy talk by completing 14-of-18 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 47 rushing yards, including an impressive 36-yard gain.
“He continues to play efficient,” Riley said about his quarterback. “He’s been aggressive but not taking chances with the ball. That’s what good quarterbacks do. I’m most impressed that he threw the ball downfield so well. That first one that he threw to CeeDee (Lamb) that got called back, that was a big-boy throw.”
Lamb drew plenty of oohs and aahs with dazzling catches against an outmatched South Dakota secondary. The junior had six catches for 144 yards including a 48-yard reception in the first quarter. He finished with four grabs of 20-yards plus. His game set the tone for an OU offense that witnessed 13 different players make a catch.
Like in any early season game, there were some teaching moments and downright ugly moments. The Sooners had four holding penalties on the offensive line in the first quarter and the second- and third-team defense struggled to slow the Coyotes.
In the end, No. 4 Oklahoma (2-0) did what was expected against an overwhelmed opponent, but a lack of discipline (including 12 penalties for 96 yards) was displayed at times and could bite OU against stronger foes.
Stevenson ended with a game-high 104 rushing yards on only six carries. Included was a 75-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. Kennedy Brooks had 69 yards on the ground, and Trey Sermon added 56.
The Sooners led 14-0 after the first quarter after Hurts threw touchdown passes to Lamb (3 yards) and Jeremiah Hall (8 yards). The lead hit 28-0 at intermission when Brooks added a 13-yard scoring run followed by Charleston Rambo’s 7-yard grab.
The starters began sitting down after the first drive after halftime as Oklahoma’s lead advanced to 49-0 midway through the third quarter. The scoring started with Radley-Hiles’ interception return.