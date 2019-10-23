Three Oklahoma takeaways from Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday:
Making a point
The Sooners have a lot riding on freshman point guard De’Vion Harmon, including the youngster’s willingness to take the reins of the team. It sounds like he’s up to that task.
“Everybody knows we’ve got to be better than the past couple years,” Harmon said, referencing OU teams that made the NCAA Tournament but finished a combined six games under .500 in the Big 12. “I want people to put that on my shoulders, let me handle it. I don’t care if I’m a freshman or not.”
“He’s been terrific,” OU coach Lon Kruger said about Harmon, a four-star signee from Denton, Texas. “We started workouts in June. I couldn’t be more pleased by the progress he’s made from that point to this point.”
Getting deep
Asked if practice has shown him anything he wasn’t sure he knew about, Kruger said: “I found out early on that our versatility is going to be a strength. I think our depth will be a strength. A lot of guys, interchangeable parts, a chance to play bigger or smaller depending on opponent or the play of our guys.”
The odds-on starting lineup for OU’s exhibition game against Southeast Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 sets up with Harmon at the point, guards Jamal Bieniemy and Austin Reaves on the wing and forwards Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek playing inside and out.
Kruger could also play a more traditional lineup size-wise with Kur Kuath, a 6-10 shot blocker who sat out last season because of a back injury, down low.
Not just a shooter
Reaves sat out last year after transferring from Wichita State, where he shot 42% from 3-point range and 45% in American Athletic Conference games. He is expected to be one of the Sooners’ most dependable shooters.
Just don’t pigeon-hole him in that role.
“Growing up, I never really was considered a shooter,” Reaves said. “I got that during my two years at Wichita State, a catch-and-shoot guy. I would say I’m fine making plays for others, getting others involved.”
Reaves averaged 5.1 assists, to go with 32.5 points, his senior year at Arkansas’ Cedar Ridge High School in 2016.