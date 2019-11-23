NORMAN — The rapid pulse rates of Sooner Nation haven’t slowed down during the past four weeks.
Fans have had plenty of white-knuckle moments during Oklahoma’s race through the season’s final games, including Saturday night’s 28-24 victory over visiting TCU.
There’s never an easy night in the Big 12, but it seemed like OU could breathe easy after taking a 21-0 lead with 12:56 left before halftime.
But then again, who is anyone fooling? This hasn’t been Championship November, but Cardiac November for the Sooners.
Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted Max Duggan’s pass with 1:41 remaining in regulation, and Jalen Hurts picked up a critical third-and-1 with 1:25 remaining to seal the victory.
Oklahoma and Baylor clinched spots in the Big 12 Championship game with Saturday victories. The Bears defeated Texas 24-10 to set up the 11 a.m. Dec. 7 tilt at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
For the first time since the Big 12 returned to the conference championship format, the matchup has been set with one regular-season week of football remaining.
The Sooners won the 2017 title by beating TCU and captured the 2018 crown with a triumph over Texas.
Oklahoma has now won 19 straight November victories, the longest streak in college football.
“Great win,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “The win was significant for so many reasons. For our seniors and what this senior class has meant to us — whether a guy was here for a year, a few years or what Grant Calcaterra went through this week — these guys have had a huge impact on our program.
“This is a very special and rare event, even at a place like this. Leaving this one as a winner on Owen Field was extremely important for this team.”
Riley called the game a “dominating” performance by his team and the numbers back up that comment. TCU was held to 204 yards and only 11 first downs. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ offense put up 511 yards of total offense, including a season-high 366 rushing yards, which is OU’s highest total since the 2015 season.
The equalizer for Oklahoma was turnovers.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts had two critical giveaways. He’s had five turnovers in two games, and three of the turnovers have come inside the opponent’s 10-yard line. He did rush for 173 yards.
“We obviously have to do a better job in the turnover department,” Riley said. “All three of the turnovers were on positive drives, the one in the first half and we had two (in the red zone),” Riley said. “It’s something that we have to continue to do a better job of … hanging onto the football and ball security has to get better if we want to accomplish what we want to.”
TCU’s Vernon Scott picked off Hurts and returned the ball 98 yards for a touchdown with 12:43 remaining to cut the Sooners’ lead to 28-24. It was costly and put the sellout crowd on edge.
Oklahoma (10-1 overall, 7-1 in Big 12) drove the ball inside the Frogs’ 10-yard line on its next possession, but Hurts had the ball stripped from him. A three-and-out returned possession to the Sooners and, after being forced to punt, OU had to give the ball back to TCU after losing the ball on downs when it failed to pick up a fourth-and-1.
TCU’s last-gasp attempt was ended when Radley-Hiles picked off Duggan, followed by Hurts picking up a key third-and-1 to end the game.
If Oklahoma could redact some of Saturday’s game film, it would be to hide it from the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
The Sooners built a 21-0 lead with 12:56 remaining before halftime. At that point of the dominating stretch, OU had 21 points compared to just 17 total yards allowed to the Frogs.
Hurts had a 7-yard touchdown run. He threw a 20-yard pass to Brayden Willis and then hit CeeDee Lamb with a 5-yard scoring strike to make it 21-0. Lamb returned after missing the Baylor game. Kennedy Brooks rushed for 149 yards.
But in a fashion too familiar to Sooner Nation during the past four games, Oklahoma disappeared.
TCU scored 17 consecutive points to cut the Oklahoma lead to 21-17 with 12:21 left in the third quarter.
Oklahoma now knows that it is in the Big 12 title game, but it’s focused on the final regular-season game.
“Right now, all of our focus is on Bedlam and Oklahoma State and going into Stillwater with a lot of goals intact,” Riley said. “I know our best ball is out there. We’re gaining on it.”