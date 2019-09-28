NORMAN — CeeDee Lamb brought 84,000 Oklahoma fans to their feet Saturday afternoon.
When the cheers settled after the Sooners’ dominating 55-16 win over Texas Tech, Lamb’s quarterback was asked about his wide receiver’s day.
“CeeDee is a great player,” Jalen Hurts said. “He’s a baller. He makes plays. What quarterback wouldn’t want a guy like that on his team? I think he made some plays today.”
Lamb set career highs for receiving yards (185) and touchdowns (three) in the Big 12 opener before 84,416 at Memorial Stadium.
What was his favorite touchdown catch? Was it his 71-yard grab after spinning from coverage in the second quarter? Could it have been a 14-yard reception against one-on-one coverage in the corner of the end zone? Or his 65-yard catch which was sparked after his shucked off a defensive back and strolled down the sideline untouched?
Lamb smiled wide and said there was no favorite, but “I’m grateful for all three of them.”
The Hurts-to-Lamb connection wasn’t the only highlight on this warm afternoon. Lamb hit Charleston Rambo with two passes for 122 yards — a 74-yarder and a 48-yarder.
Hurts’ top two receivers are also roommates who have compared notes after each win this season.
“I’m glad (for this game). It happened to be the first game of Big 12 and the (league) home opener, if you will,” Lamb said. “I’m sure we’re going to go home and talk about this. Next week, we’re going to see who had the day.”
The No. 6 Sooners (4-0 overall, 1-0 in Big 12) will be big favorites at Kansas next weekend, but were intent on making a statement against the Red Raiders in the conference opener
It wasn’t just offense that proved a point. The OU defense held an opponent under 20 points for the third consecutive game and only allowed one touchdown drive against the Red Raiders.
“That's really the main thing that I harped on coming into this game is just making a statement to the whole league that we're not here to be played with,” said linebacker Kenneth Murray, who finished with a game-high nine tackles. “It's not a fluke. We put in the work every week and we've been doing this for some time.
“This defense, this brand of football that we play now? It's Oklahoma defense.”
Oklahoma held an opponent scoreless in the first quarter for the fourth consecutive game. The Sooners limited the Red Raiders to 314 yards and just 1-of-14 on third-down conversion attempts.
The Sooners kept strong to their policy of rotating players early and often. An example: Why was Murray on the field late in Saturday’s game? It’s because he didn’t have to play as many snaps as years past. Coaches show confidence in players and vice versa.
“You earn that (confidence) as you go. It's not make belief. As a coach, you can spin any tale you want to try to create that in spring ball and fall camp, but once you get into the season, the film is the film on Saturdays,” Grinch said. “And so, I think that's No. 1. I think they've seen it work on Saturdays. I think they've seen themselves performance-wise on Saturdays, and I think it's also created over the course of a week of practice.”
Oklahoma led 17-0 after the first quarter following 1-yard touchdown runs by Hurts and Trey Sermon and a 34-yard field goal from Gabe Brkic, who replaced Calum Sutherland, who was arrested for public intoxication during the bye week.
After three series, Oklahoma had 207 yards of total offense on 19 plays. Texas Tech had snapped the ball nine times for 8 yards.
“We helped them out early in the game; you can’t do that against a good team,” Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said.
OU had a 34-10 advantage at intermission as six possessions ended with six scores.
Hurts continued to build his Heisman Trophy resume. The graduate transfer ended 16-of-23 passing for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 70 yards and had another score.
“He’s really improved as a passer,” Wells said. “He’s patient. Seems like he’s going through his progressions. Not afraid to dump it down. Not afraid to throw it away. Seems to have a really good sense of the pocket when it’s collapsing. Then he’s athletic and can really make you pay if you’re not rushing the upfield shoulder.”
Hurts did throw his first interception this season on an intended pass to Nick Basquine. Hurts said the play could have been executed better and took the blame for the pass.
Trey Sermon ended with 76 yards and two touchdowns. Kennedy Brooks got his first 2019 start and had 29 yards on eight carries but didn’t return after taking an illegal hit to his knee in front of the Texas Tech sideline. Riley said Brooks could have returned to the game but was held out as a precaution.