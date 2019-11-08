TU vs OU

Tulsa's Michael Mudoh tries to fight off a block by Oklahoma's Dominique Alexander during game at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma back in September 2015. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

A three-year series between the Oklahoma and Tulsa football teams will bring the Sooners to H.A. Chapman Stadium in 2023.

The series announced Friday morning is set for Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa; Aug. 31, 2030, in Norman; and Sept. 3, 2033, in Norman.

“We’re extremely excited to announce this new series with Oklahoma,” TU athletic director Derrick Gragg said. “When you have an opportunity to play one of the nation’s perennial powers in your home stadium and a school that garners a lot of attention in this part of the state, it’s a win-win for everyone. I’m thankful to (OU athletic director) Joe Castiglione for helping bring this game back to Tulsa.”

The schools have played 28 times including 13 times when OU has been ranked among the nation’s top-20 teams, and the Sooners have a 20-7-1 series advantage. The 2023 game will be the 11th time OU has played in Tulsa and the first since 2014.

TU, the smallest FBS school with an undergraduate enrollment of 3,297, will host six games in an eight-year span against Power Five schools. The Hurricane also has home games against Oklahoma State in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 and Arkansas in 2027.

“Scheduling home games with Power 6 opponents is important to our football program, the university and the city of Tulsa, as well as the American Athletic Conference,” Gragg said. “We pinpointed these three schools as being important elements of future home schedules. The atmosphere that surrounds these games will be electric for our campus and the community.”

Upcoming TU home games vs. Power Five schools

Sept. 16, 2023: Oklahoma

Sept. 14, 2024: Oklahoma State

Sept. 5, 2026: Oklahoma State

Sept. 4, 2027: Arkansas

Sept. 16, 2028: Oklahoma State

Sept. 14, 2030: Oklahoma State

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452