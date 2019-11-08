A three-year series between the Oklahoma and Tulsa football teams will bring the Sooners to H.A. Chapman Stadium in 2023.
The series announced Friday morning is set for Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa; Aug. 31, 2030, in Norman; and Sept. 3, 2033, in Norman.
“We’re extremely excited to announce this new series with Oklahoma,” TU athletic director Derrick Gragg said. “When you have an opportunity to play one of the nation’s perennial powers in your home stadium and a school that garners a lot of attention in this part of the state, it’s a win-win for everyone. I’m thankful to (OU athletic director) Joe Castiglione for helping bring this game back to Tulsa.”
The schools have played 28 times including 13 times when OU has been ranked among the nation’s top-20 teams, and the Sooners have a 20-7-1 series advantage. The 2023 game will be the 11th time OU has played in Tulsa and the first since 2014.
TU, the smallest FBS school with an undergraduate enrollment of 3,297, will host six games in an eight-year span against Power Five schools. The Hurricane also has home games against Oklahoma State in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 and Arkansas in 2027.
“Scheduling home games with Power 6 opponents is important to our football program, the university and the city of Tulsa, as well as the American Athletic Conference,” Gragg said. “We pinpointed these three schools as being important elements of future home schedules. The atmosphere that surrounds these games will be electric for our campus and the community.”
Upcoming TU home games vs. Power Five schools
Sept. 16, 2023: Oklahoma
Sept. 14, 2024: Oklahoma State
Sept. 5, 2026: Oklahoma State
Sept. 4, 2027: Arkansas
Sept. 16, 2028: Oklahoma State
Sept. 14, 2030: Oklahoma State