PASADENA, Calif. — A member of the media covering UCLA walked up to an Oklahoma peer Saturday during the college football game between the schools.
“Do you guys have standing reservations in New York City?”
The reference, of course, was to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, which has seen an Oklahoma quarterback named a finalist for three consecutive years.
OU quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to crash the annual party and run that string to four years with his early season play, including another “wow” performance in the Sooners’ 48-14 victory over UCLA.
Hurts made his presence known quickly by doing something no other college player has done in the past 15 seasons — rush for 99 yards on an opening drive.
Hurts had a 52-yard run to start the game and capped the drive with a 30-yard touchdown dash on fourth down. After crossing the goal line, he pounded the ball into the end zone turf as if to say, “This is my night.”
After the game, Hurts didn’t want to talk about individual play, however; just teamwork.
“As a team, we try to go out there and have the right intent of executing out there,” Hurts said. “We’re just doing our job and making plays.”
OU has won 21 consecutive true road games, which ties Alabama (1970-75) for second all time. The NCAA record is held by legendary coach Bud Wilkinson’s OU teams in 1953-58, which won 25 straight true road games.
“It was a fun win and a great venue to do it in,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the game at the Rose Bowl. “We accomplished a lot of things that we wanted to tonight. We grew some this week in getting our mentality toward playing all three sides of the ball and (we) continue to get better.
“You feel this team starting to feed off each other. That’s such a difficult thing to simulate as you go through spring and (fall) camp because you are always going against each other. All of the sudden, you are playing for the same team. We are building off each other’s momentum. You could feel that on the sideline tonight.”
No. 5 OU (3-0) has a bye week before opening Big 12 play by hosting Texas Tech on Sept. 28.
The opening TD against UCLA set the tone. OU led 17-0 in the first quarter and 34-7 at intermission.
The game played out much to the delight of a number of crimson-and-cream clad fans, who made up about half of the announced attendance of 52,578 at the iconic stadium.
“Wow. How many fans came out here to California to watch us play?” Riley asked rhetorically. “It meant a lot for our team. They helped create a nice atmosphere for us. It was loud and just something to savor this far away from home.”
Hurts ended 15-of-20 passing for 289 yards and three TDs. He also added 150 rushing yards on 14 carries (including the 30-yard TD run) to give him 439 yards of total offense.
The chemistry between Hurts and CeeDee Lamb is obvious, but another weapon is developing. Wide receiver Charleston Rambo had five catches for 116 yards, including two long-distance TDs (48 and 39 yards).
Lamb made an impact, though he only had two touches. Still, both resulted in TDs (a 39-yard reception and a 1-yard run).
While the offense continues to shine under Hurts and company, OU’s defense held the Bruins to 311 total yards. OU also forced two turnovers, interceptions b y Tre Brown and Ryan Jones that ran the Sooners’ season total to five takeaways.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson never really got comfortable against the Sooners’ swarming defense. In addition to the two interceptions, OU was able to sack the athletic QB four times.
“Overall, our pressure was good and corralling him for the most part was a positive,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.
Jaden Davis had a team-high six tackles. Jalen Redmond, Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas had sacks for the Sooners.
The Sooners finished with 611 yards of total offense (309 rushing, 302 passing) and averaged 9.5 yards per play. Kennedy Brooks (62 yards) and Trey Sermon (51) complemented Hurts on the ground. Nine different receivers caught 16 passes. Joining Rambo in multiple receptions were Lee Morris (two catches, 43 yards) and Grant Calcaterra (two catches, 40 yards).