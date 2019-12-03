Oklahoma volleyball’s Paige Anderson, Ashlynn Dunbar, Keyton Kinley, Kylee McLaughlin and Sarah Sanders have been named to the 2019 All-Big 12 teams, and Kinley garnered an individual award, the conference announced Tuesday.
For the second consecutive season, Kinley was honored as the Big 12 Libero of the Year. She also garnered first-team honors, as did Dunbar, McLaughlin and Sanders. Anderson was named to the second team.
The four first-team selections and five overall selections are both program records.