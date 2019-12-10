NORMAN -- Oklahoma volleyball players Ashlynn Dunbar, Keyton Kinley, Kylee McLaughlin and Sarah Sanders were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Southwest Region teams, the AVCA announced Tuesday.
Dunbar and Kinley earned first-team honors, while McLaughlin and Sanders earned honorable mention. The four regional accolades match OU’s highest total all time, also achieved in 2014.
In her lone season with the Sooners, Dunbar led the team with 366 kills and 3.70 kills per set.
A 2018 All-Southwest pick and the Big 12 Libero of the Year for the second consecutive season, Kinley led the Big 12 with 506 digs and 4.91 digs per set this season.
Also tabbed an All-Southwest pick in 2018, McLaughlin was second in the conference with 1,089 assists, averaging 10.08 per set to rank sixth in the Big 12.
Sanders finished third in the Big 12 with 110 blocks and sixth in blocks per set (1.06).
All four Sooners were named first-team All-Big 12 last week, as they helped OU advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.