NORMAN — Jalen Hurts and Kenneth Murray shared parables following Oklahoma’s 52-14 win over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.
For Hurts, he likened the unbeaten Sooners’ future journey to a dangerous trek up a mountain. For Murray, he said it’s important for his football team to be a lion rather than an alligator.
In simplest terms, the two team captains are not allowing complacency at an important time of the season.
“(We have to) keep climbing this mountain,” Hurts said. “Because as we get higher on this mountain, it gets a little colder, more treacherous, it gets tougher.”
Murray said they don’t want to be an alligator, which is satisfied after a big meal and then susceptible to harm, while “a lion is always on the hunt. We want to be that team that continues to not be satisfied.”
There was no hangover from the previous week’s big meal, a victory over rival Texas, on Saturday.
The Sooners improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 2004 season with the Big 12 victory.
The Memorial Stadium crowd of 82,620 saw a quarterback competition that could have played out during spring football but instead took place months later. It also witnessed the iconic Sooner Schooner topple over during a celebratory ride after a touchdown. No one was injured.
West Virginia starter Austin Kendall spent three years in the OU program before transferring in search of playing time. Hurts took the same route when leaving Alabama for Norman.
To compare Saturday’s statistics would be unfair to Kendall. Hurts has some of college football’s top talent surrounding him, while Kendall is now on a team in rebuilding mode.
But that doesn’t take away from another Heisman Trophy-resume building game by Hurts.
The graduate transfer completed 16-of-17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. His passing efficiency rating of 308.5 is the highest by any quarterback this season and second highest in school history.
Hurts also ran for a team-high 75 yards and scored two more touchdowns.
When asked about his performance, he shrugged it off with his holstered answer: “We’re going to keep the main thing, the main thing. I say it all the time. We’re just going to continue to try to take positive steps in the right direction.”
Lincoln Riley elaborated a bit more.
“He played pretty good. He saw things pretty well the majority of the day, (and) had a good understanding of how we wanted to attack them,” the OU head coach said. “He made some really nice decisions in scramble situations. He had a couple of jaw-dropping type throws.”
All but two of Hurts’ completions resulted in a first down or a touchdown. Those were 9-yard gains on first-and-10.
The Sooners took a 28-14 lead into halftime after Hurts hit Jeremiah Hall (20 yards) and Charleston Rambo (6) for scores. He added a 2-yard scoring run, and Kennedy Brooks had a 9-yard TD rush.
For the sixth time in seven games, the Sooners didn’t allow a score in the first quarter. They did give up a pair of touchdown drives before intermission.
Overall, West Virginia was held to just 242 yards of total offense, including 51 on the ground.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said he was “thrilled” by the outcome but understands that his defense craves more.
“I want them coming in here and talking about the shutout that we just had, which hasn’t happened yet,” Grinch said. “There’s always more stuff out there for us, I guess would be the reality of it. But believe me, my tone does not suggest anything but thrilled to get another win here.”
Kendall had a tough outing. He ended 15-of-31 passing for 182 yards, but did add a pair of TD throws in the second quarter. After the game, he reunited with several of his former teammates.
Hurts had a 22-yard TD run and added a 46-yard touchdown pass to Lee Morris to give the Sooners a 42-14 advantage. OU’s Brayden Willis blocked a punt and the ball was recovered by Austin Stogner for a touchdown.
“It’s a fun team to coach right now,” Riley said. “If we’ll keep finding the ways that we can improve, then we’ve got a chance. We’re going to keep down that road. We are looking forward to prepping again and then getting back on the road up at K-State.”