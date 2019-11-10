The Oklahoma women's basketball team held on against UAB to squeeze out an 82-75 victory Sunday in Norman to advance to the Preseason WNIT semifinals.
Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa led the way for the Sooners. Llanusa poured in 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds while the sophomore Williams also set a new career-high with 24 points and 13 boards. Taylor Robertson also added 17 points for the Sooners (2-0).
UAB outscored Oklahoma 24-16 in the fourth quarter but its run fell just short. Miyah Barnes led UAB with 25 points.
OU will host Missouri State in the semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday.