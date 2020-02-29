AUSTIN, Texas — Oklahoma hit a lull in the second and third quarters at Texas and couldn’t complete a rally in the fourth quarter in an 86-76 loss at Texas on Saturday night in a game that saw Big 12 history made by the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson.
OU (12-16, 5-11 Big 12) scored just eight points in the second quarter and was outscored in the middle two quarters 39-25 by the Longhorns (18-10, 10-6).
Robertson hit her 123rd 3-pointer of the season, which is a Big 12 single-season record. She was one of four Sooners’ to finish with double-digits scoring.
Madi Williams led OU with 25 points. Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory finished with 21 points, hitting 5-of-8 3-pointers. Ana Llanusa and Robertson chipped in 10 points apiece.
Texas’ Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 27 points.
OU’s next game is 6 p.m. Wednesday at TCU.