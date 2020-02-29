Taylor Robertson

Guard ¦ 5-7 Class: Sophomore Hometown: McPherson, Kansas High school: McPherson High School Bio: Earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors after putting together one of the most prolific offensive campaigns by a Sooner freshman during the 2018-19 season.

 Photo provided by OU athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — Oklahoma hit a lull in the second and third quarters at Texas and couldn’t complete a rally in the fourth quarter in an 86-76 loss at Texas on Saturday night in a game that saw Big 12 history made by the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson.

OU (12-16, 5-11 Big 12) scored just eight points in the second quarter and was outscored in the middle two quarters 39-25 by the Longhorns (18-10, 10-6).

Robertson hit her 123rd 3-pointer of the season, which is a Big 12 single-season record. She was one of four Sooners’ to finish with double-digits scoring.

Madi Williams led OU with 25 points. Holland Hall graduate Gabby Gregory finished with 21 points, hitting 5-of-8 3-pointers. Ana Llanusa and Robertson chipped in 10 points apiece.

Texas’ Celeste Taylor led all scorers with 27 points.

OU’s next game is 6 p.m. Wednesday at TCU.

— From staff reports

