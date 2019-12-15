Taylor Robertson led four Oklahoma players in double figures with 21 points Sunday afternoon as the Sooners defeated Sam Houston State 95-71 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
Ana Llanusa added 19 points for OU (6-4), while Madi Williams had 16 points and Gabby Gregory scored 11. Williams also had a game-high 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Tatum Veitenheimer was all over the scorebook, with six points, six assists, six steals and four rebounds.
The Sooners briefly trailed early in the second quarter (23-21), but then dominated the rest of the way to lead 46-29 at halftime and 74-49 after three quarters. For the game, OU shot 47.8% (32-for-67) and was 7-for-14 from 3-point range.
Amber Leggett scored 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting to lead Sam Houston State (4-4). Faith Cook added 15 points.
OU plays host to Drake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.