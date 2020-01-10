WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Iowa State at OU
1 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, FSOK
IOWA ST. (9-4, 1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Johnson;5-7;8.6;4.8*
G;Camber;5-10;5.5;3.8
G;Joens;6-0;23.2;11.0
G;Espenmiller;5-10;8.5;2.9
C;Scott;6-3;14.4;7.3
OKLAHOMA (8-6, 1-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;16.9;5.5
G;Gregory;6-0;8.7;3.0
G;Robertson;5-7;20.3;2.9
G;Williams;6-0;13.5;8.2
F;Simpson;6-1;4.2;6.1
Notes: Oklahoma is coming off a wild 77-75 victory at Oklahoma State. The Sooners scored 16 of the game’s final 17 points to rally for the Bedlam victory. … OU has won seven of the past 10 meetings with Iowa State. … Taylor Robertson has six consecutive 20-point games, which ties teammate Ana Llanusa’s school record. … Iowa State’s Ashley Joens (23.2 points per game) leads all Big 12 scorers. Robertson is second at 20.3. … Gabby Gregory has started the past six games. The Holland Hall graduateis shooting 91.2% (31-of-34) from the free-throw line.