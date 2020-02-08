AMES, Iowa — The Oklahoma women’s basketball team led Iowa State by four points with 4:28 remaining Saturday, but the Cyclones scored the last eight points for a 63-59 victory.
The Sooners (12-11, 5-6 Big 12), who trailed by 11 points at halftime and as many as 15 in the third quarter, stormed back to take the lead at 49-48 on a basket by Madi Williams with 8:36 left.
After Iowa State (14-8, 6-5) had regained the lead, OU went back ahead 57-55 on a 3-pointer by Ana Llanusa with 4:50 to go. Llanusa then made two free throws with 4:28 left to put the Sooners up 59-55. They did not score again.
Iowa State regained the lead at 60-59 on a basket by Ashley Joens with 3:33 left. Joens added three free throws down the stretch, while the Sooners missed their final seven field-goal attempts.
Llanusa and Taylor Robertson led OU with 15 points each, Gabby Gregory scored 12 and Williams 11.
The Sooners shot just 33.9% (21-for-62) from the field.
Kristin Scott led Iowa State with 18 points, Joens had 17 and Adriana Camber 12.
OU faces Bedlam rival Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.