NORMAN — Taylor Robertson led five Oklahoma players in double figures with 21 points Tuesday night as the Sooners defeated Drake 93-84 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Madi Williams added 17 points for OU (7-4), and Tatum Veitenheimer had 16, Gabby Gregory 13 and Ana Llanusa 11. OU made 12-of-26 from 3-point range (46.2%), with Taylor going 5-for-11.
The Sooners took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-14 for a 51-31 halftime lead. OU went on a 17-2 run in late in the quarter that included seven points from Veitenheimer.
The OU advantage was 22 points after three quarters before Drake (7-3) cut into the deficit late. The Bulldogs scored the last 11 points of the game to get within 11 at the final horn.
Sara Rhine and Becca Hittner scored 22 points each for Drake.
The Sooners play No. 2 UConn at 3 p.m. Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut, to close out the nonconference schedule.
OKLAHOMA 93, DRAKE 84
Drake (7-3): Hittner 9-17 0-1 22, Rhine 9-13 4-4 22, Monahan 3-6 2-2 11, Rose 4-6 1-2 10, Collier 3-9 0-0 7, Burich 2-2 2-2 6, Wooldridge 1-2 0-0 2, Fuller 1-3 0-0 2, Gueldner 1-3 0-0 2, Negaard 0-4 0-0 0, Bair 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 9-11 84.
OU (7-4): Robertson 5-12 6-6 21, Veitenheimer 5-9 3-4 16, Gregory 3-6 5-6 13, Llanusa 4-12 1-1 11, Simpson 3-6 1-2 7, Williams 8-19 1-2 17, Lampkin 3-8 0-0 6, Murcer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-74 17-21 93.
3-point goals: DU 9-26 (Hittner 4-8, Monahan 3-3, Collier 1-4, Rose 1-2, Negaard 0-3, Gueldner 0-2, Fuller 0-2, Wooldridge 0-1, Bair), OU 12-26 (Robertson 5-11, Veitenheimer 3-4, Llanusa 2-7, Gregory 2-3, Murcer 0-1). Rebounds: DU 37 (Rhine 10), OU 43 (Llanusa 8). Assists: DU 23 (Rose 6), OU 17 (Simpson 4). Total fouls: DU 22, OU 17. A: 1,534.