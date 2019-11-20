NORMAN — The screaming sounds of elementary-school kids brought smiles to Oklahoma’s women’s basketball team Wednesday morning.
There was no silence during the Sooners’ 75-62 win over Stephen F. Austin inside Lloyd Noble Center. The best entertainment wasn’t only when Taylor Robertson was swishing 3-pointers or Ana Llanusa was pouring in baskets. During media timeouts, kids were dancing in the rows and singing along to pop music piped into the arena. Nearly 100 school buses brought 6,875 kids on the sixth annual Field Trip day.
It wasn’t a typical basketball game and that was all right with OU coach Sherri Coale.
“The energy that you get from (6,000-plus) elementary school children in the arena is why we play that game,” Coale said. “The energy, the opportunity with the platform to expose our product to young kids and hopefully all those young kids go home and tell their mom and dad that they want to go back to an OU women’s basketball game since it was so much fun.”
The loudest shrieks came when the Ladyjacks sent someone to the free-throw line. Concentration wasn’t easy, even for the home team.
“It was really cool, the energy that they gave,” Robertson said. “And especially on free throws, the place got so loud. You couldn’t think in your head. And during timeouts, when they were all screaming, it was hard to hear what we were trying to say because there was so much energy out there.”
Oklahoma (3-1) was never threatened. The Sooners led 46-18 at intermission and its advantage swelled as high as 31 points in the third quarter. A late 11-0 run by Stephen F. Austin in the final moments made the score respectable at the finish.
All games are a teaching moment, and Coale said her team learned some lessons Wednesday.
“We get ourselves into reaction mode. We react to missed shots. We react to their offense rather than dictating. That’s a maturity thing,” said Coale, who has no seniors on her roster. “You have to get to the point where it’s not about the result, it’s about the process.”
Llanusa and Robertson ended with a game-high 19 points, while Kamryn Lemon finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The Sooners will play at Houston on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m.