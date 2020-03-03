WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at TCU
6 p.m. Wednesday
Schollmaier Arena,
Fort Worth, Texas, FCSC
Oklahoma (12-16, 5-11)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Llanusa 6-0 15.9 4.8
G Gregory 6-0 11.4 4.1
G Robertson 5-7 19.1 3.1
G Williams 6-0 15.8 7.1
F Simpson 6-1 5.3 7.1
TCU (20-7, 11-5)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Heard 5-9 18.0 6.6
G Ray 6-1 12.3 4.9
G Woods 6-1 10.7 3.9
G Bradley 5-10 9.6 2.2
F Akomolafe 6-1 5.4 5.3
Notes: Oklahoma is looking to break a six-game losing streak in its final road game of the Big 12 season. … TCU defeated the Sooners 82-63 in the Jan. 19 meeting in Norman. … Taylor Robertson is now the Big 12 single-season record holder for 3-pointers in a season. The sophomore has 123. … Former Holland Hall star Gabby Gregory, a 6-foot freshman, is averaging 13.3 points per game in Big 12 play. … OU leads the all-time series 22-9 and holds an 8-6 advantage in Fort Worth.