University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Gabby Gregory

 shevaun williams

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at TCU

6 p.m. Wednesday

Schollmaier Arena,

Fort Worth, Texas, FCSC

Oklahoma (12-16, 5-11)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Llanusa 6-0 15.9 4.8

G Gregory 6-0 11.4 4.1

G Robertson 5-7 19.1 3.1

G Williams 6-0 15.8 7.1

F Simpson 6-1 5.3 7.1

TCU (20-7, 11-5)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Heard 5-9 18.0 6.6

G Ray 6-1 12.3 4.9

G Woods 6-1 10.7 3.9

G Bradley 5-10 9.6 2.2

F Akomolafe 6-1 5.4 5.3

Notes: Oklahoma is looking to break a six-game losing streak in its final road game of the Big 12 season. … TCU defeated the Sooners 82-63 in the Jan. 19 meeting in Norman. … Taylor Robertson is now the Big 12 single-season record holder for 3-pointers in a season. The sophomore has 123. … Former Holland Hall star Gabby Gregory, a 6-foot freshman, is averaging 13.3 points per game in Big 12 play. … OU leads the all-time series 22-9 and holds an 8-6 advantage in Fort Worth.

