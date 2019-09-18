OU vs UARL women

NORMAN – Oklahoma released its women’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday morning.

The Sooners’ schedule includes games against two Final Four participants from last season – Baylor and UConn. OU opens Big 12 play with a Jan. 4 home game against the Bears, who won the national championship last year. Oklahoma will play at UConn on Dec. 22.

The Bedlam games are scheduled in Stillwater (Jan. 8) and Norman (Feb. 11).

The Sooners open with a Nov. 4 exhibition game against Oklahoma City. The regular season begins with a Nov. 8 contest against Prairie View A&M in Lloyd Noble Center.

OU returns all five starters from last year’s season, including All-Big 12 second-team selection Ana Llanusa and Big 12 all-freshman honoree Taylor Robertson.

2019-20 schedule

Nov. 4: Oklahoma City (exh.)

Nov. 8: Prairie View A&M

Nov. 10: Preseason NIT (Opponent TBA)

Nov. 14: Preseason NIT (Opponent TBA)

Nov. 17: Preseason NIT (Opponent TBA)

Nov. 20: Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 23: at Houston

Nov. 26: Abilene Christian

Nov. 30: at Wichita State

Dec. 4: at Western Kentucky

Dec. 7: LSU

Dec. 15: Sam Houston State

Dec. 17: Drake

Dec. 22: at UConn

Jan. 4: Baylor

Jan. 8: at Oklahoma State

Jan 11: Iowa State

Jan. 15: at West Virginia

Jan. 19: TCU

Jan. 22: at Texas Tech

Jan. 25: at Kansas State

Jan. 28: Texas

Feb. 2: at Kansas

Feb. 5: West Virginia

Feb. 8: at Iowa State

Feb. 11: Oklahoma State

Feb. 16: Kansas State

Feb. 22: at Baylor

Feb. 26: Kansas

Feb. 29: at Texas

March 4: at TCU

March 7: Texas Tech

March 12-15: Big 12 Championship at Kansas City

