NORMAN – Oklahoma released its women’s basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday morning.
The Sooners’ schedule includes games against two Final Four participants from last season – Baylor and UConn. OU opens Big 12 play with a Jan. 4 home game against the Bears, who won the national championship last year. Oklahoma will play at UConn on Dec. 22.
The Bedlam games are scheduled in Stillwater (Jan. 8) and Norman (Feb. 11).
The Sooners open with a Nov. 4 exhibition game against Oklahoma City. The regular season begins with a Nov. 8 contest against Prairie View A&M in Lloyd Noble Center.
OU returns all five starters from last year’s season, including All-Big 12 second-team selection Ana Llanusa and Big 12 all-freshman honoree Taylor Robertson.
2019-20 schedule
Nov. 4: Oklahoma City (exh.)
Nov. 8: Prairie View A&M
Nov. 10: Preseason NIT (Opponent TBA)
Nov. 14: Preseason NIT (Opponent TBA)
Nov. 17: Preseason NIT (Opponent TBA)
Nov. 20: Stephen F. Austin
Nov. 23: at Houston
Nov. 26: Abilene Christian
Nov. 30: at Wichita State
Dec. 4: at Western Kentucky
Dec. 7: LSU
Dec. 15: Sam Houston State
Dec. 17: Drake
Dec. 22: at UConn
Jan. 4: Baylor
Jan. 8: at Oklahoma State
Jan 11: Iowa State
Jan. 15: at West Virginia
Jan. 19: TCU
Jan. 22: at Texas Tech
Jan. 25: at Kansas State
Jan. 28: Texas
Feb. 2: at Kansas
Feb. 5: West Virginia
Feb. 8: at Iowa State
Feb. 11: Oklahoma State
Feb. 16: Kansas State
Feb. 22: at Baylor
Feb. 26: Kansas
Feb. 29: at Texas
March 4: at TCU
March 7: Texas Tech
March 12-15: Big 12 Championship at Kansas City