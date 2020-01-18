WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
TCU at Oklahoma
3 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK
TCU (12-3, 3-1 Big 12)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Heard 5-9 17.9 5.9
G Ray 6-1 12.1 5.4
G Woods 6-1 9.5 4.1
G Bradley 5-10 9.7 1.8
F Akomolafe 6-1 5.1 4.4
Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1)
Ht. Pt. Rb.
G Veitenhemr 5-8 3.5 2.8
G Gregory 6-0 9.2 3.6
G Robertson 5-7 21.1 2.8
G/F Williams 6-0 13.9 8.2
F Simpson 6-1 4.6 6.5
Notes: OU coach Sherri Coale is seeking her 500th career victory. The coach is in her 24th season and has a career mark of 499-270. …. The Sooners will try for their fourth consecutive Big 12 victory. … Taylor Robertson continues to be a scoring machine for the Sooners. She has a school-record eight straight games with 20-plus points after posting a career-high 31 against West Virginia. … TCU’s coaching staff includes former OU players Britney Brown and Abi Olajuwon.