University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Taylor Robertson

 shevaun williams

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

TCU at Oklahoma

3 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

FSOK

TCU (12-3, 3-1 Big 12)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Heard 5-9 17.9 5.9

G Ray 6-1 12.1 5.4

G Woods 6-1 9.5 4.1

G Bradley 5-10 9.7 1.8

F Akomolafe 6-1 5.1 4.4

Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Veitenhemr 5-8 3.5 2.8

G Gregory 6-0 9.2 3.6

G Robertson 5-7 21.1 2.8

G/F Williams 6-0 13.9 8.2

F Simpson 6-1 4.6 6.5

Notes: OU coach Sherri Coale is seeking her 500th career victory. The coach is in her 24th season and has a career mark of 499-270. …. The Sooners will try for their fourth consecutive Big 12 victory. … Taylor Robertson continues to be a scoring machine for the Sooners. She has a school-record eight straight games with 20-plus points after posting a career-high 31 against West Virginia. … TCU’s coaching staff includes former OU players Britney Brown and Abi Olajuwon.

Tags