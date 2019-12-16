University of Oklahoma Women's Basketball

Taylor Robertson

 shevaun williams

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Drake at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Tuesday

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

FSOK

Drake (7-2)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Monahan;5-8;6.8;1.6

G;Hittner;6-0;15.7;5.8

G;Collier;5-6;9.6;2.9*

F;Rose;6-0;8.3;5.7*

F;Rhine;6-1;18.8;6.1

*assists per game

Oklahoma (6-4)

Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Llanusa;6-0;19.2;5.4

G;Veitenheimer;5-8;3.0;2.9

G;Robertson;5-7;19.4;2.5

G/F;Williams;6-0;13.6;9.3

F;Simpson;6-1;4.4;5.1

Notes: Oklahoma will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday’s nonconference game. … The Sooners boast two of the Big 12’s top three scorers in Taylor Robertson (19.4 points per game) and Ana Llanusa (19.2). … Behind Robertson’s strong shooting, OU leads the Big 12 in made 3s (88) and 3-point field goal percentage (.393). … Robertson is 51-of-103 shooting on 3-point attempts this season. … Drake is playing its first game in 12 days. This will be the Bulldogs’ second road game this season.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Eric covers the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. A Haskell Indian Nations University graduate, he has been a member of the Tulsa World sports staff for 12 years. Phone: 918-581-8391