WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Drake at Oklahoma
7 p.m. Tuesday
Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
FSOK
Drake (7-2)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Monahan;5-8;6.8;1.6
G;Hittner;6-0;15.7;5.8
G;Collier;5-6;9.6;2.9*
F;Rose;6-0;8.3;5.7*
F;Rhine;6-1;18.8;6.1
*assists per game
Oklahoma (6-4)
Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;19.2;5.4
G;Veitenheimer;5-8;3.0;2.9
G;Robertson;5-7;19.4;2.5
G/F;Williams;6-0;13.6;9.3
F;Simpson;6-1;4.4;5.1
Notes: Oklahoma will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday’s nonconference game. … The Sooners boast two of the Big 12’s top three scorers in Taylor Robertson (19.4 points per game) and Ana Llanusa (19.2). … Behind Robertson’s strong shooting, OU leads the Big 12 in made 3s (88) and 3-point field goal percentage (.393). … Robertson is 51-of-103 shooting on 3-point attempts this season. … Drake is playing its first game in 12 days. This will be the Bulldogs’ second road game this season.