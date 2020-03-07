Taylor Robertson scored her 1,000th career point Sunday for the Oklahoma Sooners, but Texas Tech prevailed over OU 106-94 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.
OU (12-18, 5-13 Big 12) closes the regular season on an eight-game losing streak. Seeds and pairings for next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, will be announced Sunday.
Robertson scored 20 points Saturday, and topped the 1,000-point mark on a 3-pointer. Madi Williams led the Sooners with 24 points.
Texas Tech (18-11, 7-11) led 30-24 after one quarter, then took control in the second quarter, leading 59-38 at halftime. Tech led by as many as 29 points in the third quarter before the Sooners began to chip away. The final 12-point margin was the closest OU got the rest of the way.
Andrayah Adams led Texas tech with 29 points, while Chrislyn Carr had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Lexi Gordon scored 22 points.