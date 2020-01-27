WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Texas at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Tuesday

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

FSOK

Oklahoma (10-9, 3-4)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Veitenheimer 5-8 3.5 3.1

G Gregory 6-0 9.8 4.1

G Robertson 5-7 20.6 2.8

G/F Williams 6-0 14.5 7.9

F Simpson 6-1 5.8 6.4

Texas (13-6, 5-2)

Ht. Pt. Rb.

G Taylor 5-11 8.9 4.5

G Sutton 5-8 11.6 3.4

G Underwood 6-0 5.2 3.8

F Holmes 6-3 14.1 9.0

C Collier 6-5 13.9 10.5

Notes: The Sooners have lost three consecutive games heading into the rivalry game against the Longhorns. … OU coach Sherri Coale will make her fourth attempt to capture career win No. 500. … Mandy Simpson is averaging 8.6 rebounds during Big 12 play. … Madi Williams is coming off a 20-point performance against Kansas State. … Texas’ strength is on the boards. The Longhorns have a +9.32 rebounding margin, which ranks second in the Big 12.

