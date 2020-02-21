WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OU at No. 2 Baylor
4 p.m. Saturday, Ferrell Center, ESPN+
OKLAHOMA (12-13, 5-8)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Llanusa;6-0;15.8;4.8
G;Gregory;6-0;10.3;4.4
G;Robertson;5-7;20.0;3.3
G;Williams;6-0;15.2;7.4
F;Simpson;6-1;5.5;7.0
BAYLOR (24-1, 13-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Richards;6-1;8.3;4.9
G;Cooper;5-8;13.8;4.6*
G;Landrum;5-8;11.2;4.9
F;Smith;6-2;14.3;7.9
C;Cox;6-4;11.6;7.8
Notes: Oklahoma will try to snap a three-game losing streak in Saturday’s contest at No. 2 Baylor. … The Sooners are 2-2 against AP Top 25 competition this season, including losses to Baylor and UConn. … Taylor Robertson has hit a school-record 116 3-pointers this season and is just seven from the Big 12 record of 123 set by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn in 2002-03. … Baylor leads the all-time series 30-26. ... The Bears’ only loss this season came Nov. 30 at the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against South Carolina, 74-59.